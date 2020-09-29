Make Your Affogato More Intense With Coffee Ice Cream

Level Up Your Life

If you love coffee, dessert drinks don’t get much better than the affogato, a caffeine-infused Italian treat made by pouring a shot of espresso over a small scoop of ice cream. The chilled sugar and milk cut the bitterness of the coffee, which in turn melts the ice cream, giving it a silkier, more sippable texture. It’s a delight for bean aficionados, but also palatable for those who might shy away from stronger brews. Even young children could be tricked into thinking it was made for them (if you wanted to rev them up on stimulants, I guess?). But if you want to really take you affogato to the next level — and what better time to do so than on National Coffee Day? — then make it with coffee ice cream.

I’ve previously argued that you can (almost) never have too much coffee taste when it comes to ice cream — to the point that I sometimes stir unbrewed coffee grounds into my mug of the stuff — so it’s only logical that would extend to the affogato. Vanilla works great, sure; it’s basically (a lot of) sugar and cream, pre-mixed and ready to go. But there’s no denying the fact that all of that creaminess will dilute a bit of the coffee flavour of the espresso. And I am all about enhancing that coffee flavour.

If you can brew espresso and use an ice cream scoop, you can make this dessert/totally appropriate anytime drink. Add one or two small scoops of coffee ice cream to a mug or highball glass, then pour the shot of strong coffee over the top and garnish with a few slivers of chocolate if you so desire.

If you don’t have an espresso maker, you can substitute three tablespoons of very strong brewed coffee (the stuff that comes out of a Moka pot will do nicely). Personally, I find it’s a good way to improve the sub-per espresso produced by the Nespresso machine we inherited via Brooklyn’s stoop-giveaway culture. Pod-based coffees are never my preference (you certainly won’t find a Nespresso on my list of essential coffee gear), but they go down a lot smoother when they are drowning a generous scoop of ice cream.

