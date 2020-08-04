Where to Buy Face Masks and Help People in Need

If you’re looking to buy a face mask to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, consider shopping from places that are helping people in need.

The demand for protective face masks has surged. Wearing it in public has been mandatory in all of Victoria as of 11:59pm on Sunday 2 August unless an exemption applies. While NSW hasn’t made it a rule, its encouraging everyone to wear a face mask if social distancing cannot be maintained. This is especially true for when you’re travelling on public transport.

While you might be taking to Amazon, Ebay and its likes to buy your masks, it’s worth purchasing from places that are trying to support those in need such as Indigenous communities and people who can’t buy their own face mask. If you need inspiration, an Instagram post on the ABC News account (below) will warm your heart to the idea.

But before we jump into the list of places that are trying to support people in need, it’s important to remember your protective face mask should have a minimum of two layers and ideally three, whether you decide to make it at home or buy online or from a store.

Support Indigenous Australian Communities

Madison Connors, founder of Yarli Creative, is a proud Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung and Gamilaroi woman. The reusable face masks, featuring original artwork hand painted by Connors herself, are available in four designs and adhere to the Department of Health and Human Services requirements. Each mask will cost you $35 excluding shipping and 40 per cent of all pre-sale profits will go to Elizabeth Morgan House, an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation which provides Aboriginal women and children refuge and family violence services.

Buy here.

Kangaroo Jack is selling face masks designed by Indigenous artist Gay Faye Oliver. They’re made with breathable cotton designs, with an interchangeable double layer. Kangaroo Jack will donate 15 per cent of sales to not-for-profit Wadawurrung Indigenous Community, which focuses on educational programmes for school students and Indigenous youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. The retail price for each mask is $35 (excluding a flat rate of $12.95 for delivery).

Buy here.

Bundarra, an Indigenous cloth manufacturer, is selling masks in a bunch of designs, all boasting authentic Indigenous artwork. This means you’ll be supporting Indigenous employment by purchasing masks from Bundarra. Each face mask is selling for $24.95 (excluding shipping), is made of three layers, and comes with two PM 2.5 activated carbon filters and adjustable ear straps.

Buy here.

The Social Outfit provides employment and training in the fashion industry to people from refugee and new migrant communities. It is using its platform to team up with other charity partners to donate a face mask to a person in need each time it sells one on its website. The double layer reusable face masks are selling for $27 but due to high demand, they’re currently out of stock. However, The Social Outfit is advising you to check back the following day for more availability.

Buy here.

A shop on Etsy is selling Black Lives Matter face masks made with three cotton layers — two for the mask itself and one layer for inside the filter pocket. There are various designs and sizes to choose from and prices start at NZ$31.59 excluding delivery fees. However, 20 per cent of the of all sales from the mask will be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Buy here.

Please note: Quick shipping may not be an option considering a lot of these face masks take time and effort to make. You should also read the advice on these websites prior to purchasing.