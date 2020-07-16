Update Your Amazon Echo Buds to Prevent Them From Overheating

Amazon’s Echo Buds just got an important software update that prevents an overheating problem and prolongs their battery life. However, you’ll have to summon a little courage to install the update in the first place, as your Echo Buds could overheat as part of the process.

In an email to Echo Buds owners, Amazon says the overheating only occurs in rare instances while the earphones are in the charging case. Amazon hasn’t disclosed the exact cause behind the problem, but it’s dangerous enough that the company is asking all Echo Bud owners to install the version 318119151 software update as soon as possible. However, the update process requires the Echo Buds to be plugged into the charging case for 15-30 minutes or more — the precise circumstances that have sometimes resulted in overheating in the first place.

Luckily, the software updates happen automatically, so it’s possible you’re already in the clear if you’ve recently charged your Echo Buds. You can confirm your Echo Buds’ software version in the Alexa app. Open the app, tap the “Devices” tab, then go to All Devices > Echo Buds.

If the software version is 318119151 or higher, you don’t have anything to worry about. If it’s an older version, however, you need to update the Echo Buds right away.

How to update your Amazon Echo Buds

While Amazon says the overheating issue is “very rare,” it’s still a possibility on Echo Buds with outdated software. Keep an eye on them while performing the update; if anything looks, feels or smells hot, abort the processes immediately and contact Amazon support for further help.

Before you get started, your charging case and Echo Buds will both need to have a battery charge above 30 per cent, and the Echo Buds need to stay within 7.62 m of your phone for the duration of the update process.