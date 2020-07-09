The Wiggles Are Hosting a Free Virtual Camp for Preschoolers

It’s still virtual camp season, and the latest free camp to be announced is one that many little kids will be pumped to attend: The Wiggles’ Virtual Summer Camp.

The “camp” will be hosted by Emma Wiggle and Captain Feathersword (in partnership with Rascal + Friends) and it will feature arts, crafts, singing, dancing, and more.

The Wiggles — for those who are not familiar — is an Aussie music and entertainment group that appeals to toddlers and preschoolers everywhere. If you haven’t heard “Rock-a-bye Your Bear,” have you really even lived?

Oh, you may also have heard of The Wiggles from recent news reports; they are the group that sold out a certain arena that a certain president was not able to fill for a certain rally.

the wiggles concert vs trump rally pic.twitter.com/HHizW9eDmo — Tyler (@Tyler_Wiggle) June 21, 2020

Anyway, the virtual camp will air live on Facebook at noon on July 14, 16, 21 and 23 on The Wiggles’ and the Rascal + Friends’ Facebook pages. Each session will be 20 minutes long and after airing live, they will remain posted and available all summer.

If you want to pre-game the camp experience, visit The Wiggles’ YouTube channel — they have plenty of videos to keep your kids singing and dancing until the 14th.