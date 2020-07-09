Replace Your Logitech Harmony Express with a Free Harmony Elite Remote Right Now

Logitech will sunset its Harmony Express remote in just a few weeks, after barely a full year on the market. Don’t worry, though; you’ll be able to get an even better smart remote for free. But you should put in the request sooner rather than later.
Logitech isn’t just ceasing software updates this time around. Oh, no. It’s shutting off all Harmony Express remotes, permanently. There’s no way to avoid this, though customers can keep using their Harmony Express before it stops working on September 30, 2020.
Logitech says it’s unhappy with the Harmony Express remote’s performance and opted to discontinue the remote and release an upgraded version — the Harmony Elite remote — in its place. The Elite includes both voice controls and simple buttons, rather than the voice-only option on the Harmony Express.
Harmony Express customers won’t be left behind, however. The company is offering users the choice of a free upgrade to the Harmony Elite remote or a full refund equal to the Harmony Express’s retail price. The offers can be redeemed until December 31, 2020 no matter when you purchased your Harmony Express.
To upgrade, you’ll need to install the Harmony app on your iPhone or Android device if you haven’t already. Then follow these instructions from Logitech’s official support page:
- Launch the app and tap on “Got it” to continue past the reminder of the end-of-service announcement.
- Tap on the menu icon at the top left of the home screen. Select “Upgrade or Refund.” Your Harmony Express will need to be plugged in and connected to the app.
- Enter your information and select your compensation option of a Harmony Elite upgrade or a refund of your purchase price.
- After submitting your information, you will be contacted via email for further verification or confirmation.
- You may be required to submit a copy of your proof of purchase.
- You may be required to return your Harmony Express product back to Logitech.
- You may redeem your upgrade or refund up till December 31, 2020.
