How to View 3D Dinosaurs in Your Own Home

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Published 2 hours ago: July 3, 2020 at 8:26 am -
Hey, get your foot off that rocking chair, buddy. (Photo: Meghan Moravcik Walbert)

Remember when we told you that you could view 3D animals in your own home using Google and a smartphone? Well, now you can do the same thing with your favourite Jurassic World dinosaurs, such as the velociraptor above who visited my sun porch today.

The directions from Google are pretty simple:

Search for a dinosaur on Google using a mobile device and tap “View in 3D” to rotate or zoom in and see it up close. You can then bring the dinosaur into your space with AR and adjust its size to understand how big it is in relation to the things around you. On Android devices, turn up your volume to hear the thudding footsteps and roars of each dinosaur.

My dog did not bark even ONCE at this T-Rex. (Photo: Meghan Moravcik Walbert)

Here are the 10 dinosaurs you can view in 3D:

  • Tyrannosaurus Rex
  • Velociraptor
  • Triceratops
  • Spinosaurus
  • Stegosaurus
  • Brachiosaurus
  • Ankylosaurus
  • Dilophosaurus
  • Pteranodon
  • Parasaurolophus

Like with the AR animals, this is not a perfect science, and there are more features to be utilised on an Android phone compared to my iPhone. I found that it works better indoors and even then, sometimes a spinosaurus would float in my hallway rather than stomp around. My son and I had fun, though, taking pictures of him petting an ankylosaurus.

And if you want to totally geek out, watch this video on how the AR brachiosaurus was made.

