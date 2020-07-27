Get a Free Nest Thermostat If Yours Is Malfunctioning

If your Nest Thermostat is (or has been) unable to connect to wifi, Google will send you a replacement for free.

For months, Nest users have reported seeing a “w5 error” when trying to connect their devices to a wifi network — a requirement to be able to control the thermostat remotely. And since the real benefit of a smart thermostat is the ability to adjust (and fine-tune) the heat or air conditioning from your office, car or bed, this error renders your device virtually useless.

According to a statement sent to Android Police, Google will replace your malfunctioning Nest at no charge if troubleshooting does not resolve the error. To request a replacement, you’ll have to contact Google’s customer support.

(Google’s spokesperson said that users will be prompted to contact a support rep through the troubleshooting process, but you can contact Nest customer service directly on their website or via Facebook Messenger.)

How to troubleshoot a w5 error

Before you can request a free Nest replacement, you’ll have to use Google’s troubleshooting guide. The w5 error appears on the Nest itself, not on your app, so you’ll need to go directly to the device.

To check if your device has been affected, press the thermostat ring to bring up the Quick View menu and select Settings > Network. If you see the message “Error – nest.com/w5″ continue to the following troubleshooting steps.

First, try restarting your device. You’ll find this option under Settings > Reset > Restart. Then repeat the above process to check if the error still exists.

If it does, you may need to update the software. Go to Settings > Software. If there’s an update available, select Update. Once your thermostat updates, check again for the error.

If it persists, reach out to Google customer support to request your free replacement.