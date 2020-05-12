Print Your Own Blank Calendars

Photo: Beth Skwarecki

With all of technology at my fingertips, I still appreciate having a paper calendar on the wall in front of my desk. It’s handy to glance up and be able to see what the date will be next Monday or how many weeks until I have until a certain deadline. I used to shop bookstores for published calendars, but I’ve since hit on a more straightforward solution: I print calendar pages from blank-calendar.com and stick up as many as I like.

I choose the ones with a single giant number on each square, but if you’d prefer the kind that has room to write your own events, they have those too. Or would you like a condensed version that fits four months to a page? A calendar with checkboxes on each day so you can track your habits? A column style planner? Each of these is only a print job away.

Paper organising tools, including calendars and planners, have advantages over their electronic brethren. You can track exactly what you want, how you want, without relying on an app to provide you with the right entry field. You can enjoy the concreteness (and psychological benefits) of marking an actual piece of paper with the writing tool of your choice. And you can put the papers where you want them—on your wall, on your desk, or in a binder—instead of tethering them to the same little screen you stare at all day anyway.