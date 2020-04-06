Marvel Is Offering Access To A Bunch Of Comics For Free

Sleeping Can Help Fight Coronavirus

If you’re looking for something new to read, Marvel is making 12 comics available to download for free right now through the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android.

Getting the comics doesn’t require you to sign up for the service, and the free comics are also available through Amazon’s Comnixology platform.

Here are the comics it’s offering for free:

Each of the comics is a full story arc, so you’re getting at least six issues. These 12 are free to download until May 4. After these, Marvel has suggested it will release new free options, so it’s worth checking back in early May as well.

Marvel Unlimited runs $US9.99 ($17) a month and gives you access to a ton of Marvel’s library. If you find you enjoy reading the digital version of these, then it might be worth investing in a month to help get you through all that extra time alone at home.

