Here Are Five Alternatives To Reddit

The Best Contract-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

Are You Aged 18-35? Tell Us How You're Coping With Covid-19 And Win a $500 Uber Voucher

How You Get Ingrown Pubic Hair, And What To Do About It

ingrown pubic hairImage: Getty Images

Ingrown pubic hair is one of those things you never want to see together in a sentence, but it's also common, even if no one talks about it. This video by Stuff Mum Never Told You explains how it happens, and what to do about it.

Basically, whenever you regularly shave, tweeze or wax, the hairs can grow back into your skin (because you've shaved against the grain or have a layer of dead skin that keeps the hair from growing outward) and become ingrown hairs. In some cases, these can become painful or inflamed. Ingrown hairs are much more common in places that have curly or coarse hair, like around your crotch.

The obvious solution is to just stop grooming down there, but that would be too simple, wouldn't it? If you're really invested in pubic hair removal and want to minimise the chances of those dastardly ingrown hairs, the video suggests trimming your hair first, soaking in a warm shower or bath, using shaving cream and not soap, shaving with the grain and exfoliating to clean up those dead skin cells. But for some people, it may not be possible to completely avoid ingrown hairs.

[Stuff Mum Never Told You]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

annoyances driving petrol

What Happens If You Put The Wrong Type Of Petrol In Your Car?

I drive a lot of different vehicles when I need to get around, but I'm always a little worried when it's time to fill them up. Will something happen if I use 91 instead of 95, or vice versa? This thread at StackExchange answers the question.
au coronavirus feature jobkeeper jobseeker pandemic

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

In light of the economic ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the government has announced a new suite of welfare packages to help Australians who've found themselves out of work with the new shutdown restrictions or economic downturn. Among them are the JobKeeper and Jobseeker payments, which are a little confusing at first. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles