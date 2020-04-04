How To Watch Instagram Live Feeds On Your Computer Or Television

Sleeping Can Help Fight Coronavirus

Now that we’re all spending a lot more time inside, we’ve got a lot more time to watch live content—and there’s suddenly a lot more live content to watch, especially on Instagram. Watching videos on your phone, however, isn’t always an ideal experience. But you can actually watch those Instagram Live videos from your computer, and even your television as well, provided you have the Instagram Stories Chrome extension.

The extension was created by a third party, not Instagram proper, but it works great. To use it, you’ll need to first install it by launching Chrome and clicking the “Add to Chrome” button on this page.

Visit Instagram after doing so and you’ll now see Instagram Stories at the top of the page. If someone you follow is currently live-streaming, their story will show up first. To watch, just click on it the same way you might click on their story on your phone.

For regular story viewing, you’ll also need to use the arrows beside each story entry to navigate through; it won’t automatically advance as usual.

If you want to watch on an even bigger screen than your computer, you can also share the stream to your television using a Chromecast, or via Airplay if you have an Apple TV.

It’s super easy and can make doing that live-streamed workout or rocking out to that DJ set a lot more satisfying—and reduce the risk that you’ll accidentally fling your phone across the room mid-dab.

