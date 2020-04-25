How To Virtually Attend Tonight's Met Gala

Image: Shutterstock

The annual Met Gala might not be able to happen in person this year, but like many other big events, the organisers have made the decision to bring the event online instead—and you’re invited this year.

The “At-Home Gala” kicks off at 1pm ET today and is hosted by General Manager Peter Gelb in New York City and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Montreal.

The Gala will feature performances by more than 40 leading Met artists, all of which will perform live from their homes via Skype. If you’d like to join, you can tune in directly on the Met’s website.

The 1pm kickoff time was selected because it is traditionally when The Met’s matinee shows begin. If you’d rather watch at night, you can access the show on-demand until 6:30pm ET on Sunday.

Here’s a list of today’s featured artists:

Ildar Abdrazakov - Moscow, Russia

Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak - Le Raincy, France

Marco Armiliato - Lugano, Switzerland

Jamie Barton - Atlanta, Georgia

Piotr Beczała - Zabnica, Poland

Angel Blue - Alpine, New Jersey

Lawrence Brownlee - Niceville, Florida

Joseph Calleja - Mellieha, Malta

Javier Camarena - Zurich, Switzerland

Nicole Car and Etienne Dupuis - Paris, France

David Chan - Closter, New Jersey

Anthony Roth Costanzo - New York, New York

Stephen Costello and Yoon Kwon Costello - New York, New York

Diana Damrau and Nicolas Testé - Orange, France

Michael Fabiano - Bonita Springs, Florida

Renée Fleming - Virginia

Elīna Garanča - Riga, Latvia

Gunther Groissböck - Lugano, Switzerland

Jonas Kaufmann - Munich, Germany

Quinn Kelsey - Toronto, Canada

Isabel Leonard - New York, New York

Ambrogio Maestri - Lugano, Switzerland

Peter Mattei - Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden

Erin Morley - New Haven, Connecticut

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov - Vienna, Austria

Lisette Oropesa - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

René Pape - Dresden, Germany

Ailyn Pérez and Soloman Howard - Chicago, Illinois

Matthew Polenzani - Pelham, New York

Anita Rachvelishvili - Tbilisi, Georgia

Golda Schultz - Bavaria, Germany

Nadine Sierra - Valencia, Spain

Bryn Terfel and Hannah Stone - Wales

Elza van den Heever - Montpellier, France

Michael Volle - Berlin, Germany

Sonya Yoncheva - Geneva, Switzerland

The online event is also just one of many The Met has done in recent weeks. Each night it has been broadcasting a new opera on its website. Operas are added to the site at 7:30pm ET each day and remain available until 6:30pm the following day. Here’s what it has planned for next week:

Monday, April 27 Donizetti’s Anna Bolena Starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From October 15, 2011.

Tuesday, April 28 Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, and Matthew Polenzani, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From January 19, 2013.

Wednesday, April 29 Donizetti’s Roberto Devereux Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From April 16, 2016.

Thursday, April 30 Nico Muhly’s Marnie Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by Roberto Spano. From November 10, 2018.

Friday, May 1 Viewers’ Choice: Verdi’s Aida Starring Leontyne Price, Fiorenza Cossotto, James McCracken, and Simon Estes, conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on January 3, 1985.

Saturday, May 2 Verdi’s Luisa Miller Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Piotr Beczała, and Plácido Domingo, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. From April 14, 2018.

Sunday, May 3 Borodin’s Prince Igor Starring Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. From March 1, 2014.