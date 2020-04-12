How To Access Your Instagram DMs On The Web

These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

Social and physical distancing has a lot of us spending more time in front of screens and communicating with friends in different ways than we normally would, often through social media.

Instagram, in particular, has offered a lot of interesting live shows to entertain us. One thing it hasn’t offered: a way to DM your friends from the web.

Instagram DMs have historically only been available via the social networks app; however, this week Instagram brought the feature to the web as well.

If you haven’t tried sending a DM from the web, you can get to it by going to your profile on Instagram from your browser, logging in, and then clicking the paper plane icon at the top right side of the page.

You can also load your DMs directly by going to this page.

It’s a small thing, for sure, but if you’re someone that’s been using Instagram as a way to communicate with friends then being able to access those messages on the web will definitely come in handy.

Sadly, one thing Instagram hasn’t added into the mix just yet is the ability to watch all those Instagram Live videos on the web. Last week we told you about a Chrome extension that will definitely help you get the job done, but it would be great to see Instagram add that support natively in the future.

