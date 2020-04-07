Google Maps Now Shows Nearby Takeout And Delivery Options

Ordering in or picking up dinner? Google Maps has been updated with two search filters that highlight nearby takeout and delivery options. The new search options are officially available on Android and iOS in the US, Canada and France, but users in other countries have also reported seeing the feature, so it might be worth checking regardless of where you live.

How to find delivery and takeout options in Google Maps

Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or iPhone/iPad. Tap “Delivery” or “Takeout” under the search bar. The app will then show a list of nearby eateries currently offering delivery/takeout. You can also search for a specific restaurant to see if they offer delivery or takeout options.

In some cases, tapping on a specific restaurant will open the delivery menu on the restaurant’s website, or even a delivery app like Grub Hub or Ubereats, provided the link redirects to an app that you already have installed on your device.

As a side note: please tip your delivery person or the restaurant staff generously, regardless of whether you use Google Maps to find a meal. It’s remarkable how a simple convenience like getting food delivered takes on new significance amid the current pandemic. Getting food delivered can help alleviate the tedium of long-term social distancing and help businesses stay open even as the economic impacts of COVID-19 become more severe, but it’s important to remember the additional risks involved for the frontline workers making and delivering your meal.