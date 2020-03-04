The Weirdest McDonald's Burgers From Around The World

How To Tell If Your Eggs Have Gone Bad

Stop Panic Buying Toilet Paper, Australia Is Fine

What's The Best Lotion For Over-Washed Hands?

Image: Shutterstock

Are anyone else’s hands really goddamn scaly and dry lately? Flu season/coronavirus paranoia has us scrubbing up even more than usual—and that, combined with the winter weather, is leaving our poor hands crying out for moisture.

Moisturising after you wash your hands is important, it turns out, not just for the comfort of feeling like your hands aren’t splitting open, but to actually keep your skin barrier intact and free of open wounds. (Germs love open wounds!)

What are your go-to moisturisers for severe dryness? What soaks in fast and won’t get all over our keyboards? GQ recently recommended a few, but in true GQ fashion, most of them are on the pricey side.

Tell us: What are the best moisturisers you use to keep your hands feeling good? (Before you furiously scrub it all off in your next attempt to get the germs off your hands, of course.)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
android au google-pixel ios iphone saga

Thanks Google, I Hate It

Android tends to beat iOS in reviews on customisation, app selection, and cloud integration so after five years with an iPhone, I decided to put Android to the test and buy a Google Pixel. A year later, I wish I hadn't switched.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles