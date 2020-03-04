What's The Best Lotion For Over-Washed Hands?

Image: Shutterstock

Are anyone else’s hands really goddamn scaly and dry lately? Flu season/coronavirus paranoia has us scrubbing up even more than usual—and that, combined with the winter weather, is leaving our poor hands crying out for moisture.

Moisturising after you wash your hands is important, it turns out, not just for the comfort of feeling like your hands aren’t splitting open, but to actually keep your skin barrier intact and free of open wounds. (Germs love open wounds!)

What are your go-to moisturisers for severe dryness? What soaks in fast and won’t get all over our keyboards? GQ recently recommended a few, but in true GQ fashion, most of them are on the pricey side.

Tell us: What are the best moisturisers you use to keep your hands feeling good? (Before you furiously scrub it all off in your next attempt to get the germs off your hands, of course.)