Why We Get Nervous, According To Science

We all get nervous sometimes. Whether it's social interactions, a performance or an actual threat, the same mechanism is at play, just at different levels. Fortunately, as this video explains, you can do something about it.

This video from ASAP Science explains the science behind why we get nervous. It starts with your brain sending a signal from your pituitary gland, located in your brain all the way down to your adrenaline gland, situated in your kidney. The rest is something we've all been familiar with at some stage in our lives. The amount of adrenaline that's released will depend on your interpretation of the threat levels. The higher the threat, like a shark attack for example, the heightened the response.

It also talks about ways to mitigate your nervousness, including cognitive-specific, motivational-specific and other imagery techniques. Check it out below.

