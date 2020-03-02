Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

Reminder: This Is What NSW's Phone-Detecting Cameras Look Like

57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

Why We Get Nervous, According To Science

nervous anxious catImage: Getty Images

We all get nervous sometimes. Whether it's social interactions, a performance or an actual threat, the same mechanism is at play, just at different levels. Fortunately, as this video explains, you can do something about it.

This video from ASAP Science explains the science behind why we get nervous. It starts with your brain sending a signal from your pituitary gland, located in your brain all the way down to your adrenaline gland, situated in your kidney. The rest is something we've all been familiar with at some stage in our lives. The amount of adrenaline that's released will depend on your interpretation of the threat levels. The higher the threat, like a shark attack for example, the heightened the response.

It also talks about ways to mitigate your nervousness, including cognitive-specific, motivational-specific and other imagery techniques. Check it out below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

How To Calm Your Nerves Before Making A Terrifying Speech

Speaking in front of other people — even a small group — can be nerve-wracking. You feel anxious, terrified that you'll make a fool of yourself. While the butterflies may never go away completely, there are still some things you can do to help clear your head before your big moment.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most States This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles