How To Get The Coronavirus Support Payments From The Australian Government

What Fast Food Outlets Are Open In Australia Right Now

Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

How To Access The Government's Online Coronavirus Test

Image: Getty Images

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to infect more people, many of us are concerned that we may be infected if we show any cold of flu like symptoms. To help us determine whether that sniffle or cough is coronavirus or just a regular cold, the Department of Health has created an online symptom checker to help you assess whether you need a coronavirus test.

The government's coronavirus symptom checker, which is delivered through the HealthDirect agency's website, asks you a series of questions such as gender, age, recent travel and whether you're a healthcare worker.

Once you go through the series of simple questions, it tells you what risk level you're at for infection.

In my case, I was at very low risk despite having a slightly runny nose - which wasn't surprising given I've not been overseas for a while and haven't knowingly been in a risky situation.

If you're not feeling well, this is a good place to start to self-triage. But if you're still worried, there is a national hotline you can call on 1800 020 080. But don't call unless you genuinely are concerned as health services are currently under the pump.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

food myths nutrition

10 Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Is milk really good for your bones? Are all salty snacks unhealthy? Do you need to drink two litres of water per day? These are just some scientific food "facts" that aren't as concrete as you might think.
au coronavirus covid-19 feature government government-assistance-programs social-security

How To Get The Coronavirus Support Payments From The Australian Government

With the prospect of the unemployment rate tripling from around 5% to about one in six of us, more people will be leaning on support payments from the government. The government has announced some substantial stimulus and support payments but knowing who gets what and how much support you may be eligible for can be tricky. Here's what the coronavirus supplement is, who qualifies for it and when you can expect to receive it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles