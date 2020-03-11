Reminder: These Are The Worst Super Funds, According To APRA

Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

How Smartphone Cameras Capture Excellent Selfies Using AI

Image: Getty Images

Smartphone cameras are pretty impressive machines these days. You can do your banking, you can shop, you can video call and you do almost anything a laptop could. But perhaps, most important of all, they give you the ability to take excellent selfies. Here's how.

This infographic, provided by UBREAKIFIX, offers us a breakdown of how smartphone cameras infuse artificial intelligence (AI) with improved technological features.

It explains three key things AI can detect when you're about to take a shot — scene recognition, face recognition and light sensors. The first one helps the camera adjust the setting depending on how wide the shot is and the ratio of foreground and background objects while the second determines where a human's face is so it can blur the edges around it, giving that portrait effect everyone's used to seeing.

The third feature has to do with light sensitivity and it's why your photos don't come out too bright or dark. Obviously, all of this is done within the computational limits of your specific device.

For a more detailed run-through, check out the infographic below.

Image: UBREAKIFIX

9 Tips For Taking The Best Photos On Your Phone

It's 2020 and you don't need a dedicated camera to take beautiful photos anymore. Phone cameras are increasingly powerful, and with a little time and effort, you'll be able to take full advantage of them. Here are some tips and tricks to get you started.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
au concerts coronavirus covid-19 miley-cyrus

What You Need To Know If Your Event Gets Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Concert lovers the world over are facing disappointment. A number of major acts are postponing or cancelling shows over concerns about COVID-19, or coronavirus. Locally, we've already seen a couple of acts cancel shows or tours. And that's likely to just be the tip of the iceberg. What if an artist cancels a show that you already have tickets for? Can you get a refund? And what about future shows? Will there be a corona-virus exemption for refunds?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles