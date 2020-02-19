30 Google Search Tricks You Should Be Using

The 10 Worst Things You Can Say At Work

Google's search engine is an always-expanding, extremely useful tool that's packed with tons of different tools. Over on Zapier, they outline tons of different advanced tricks for searching Google as quickly as possible.

Lifehacker alum Melanie Pinola digs into tons of Google search tips here, including some that are easy to forget, like the mortgage calculator, instant customer service phone numbers (search for the company named followed by "customer service"), and time zone conversions. Head over to the full post on Zapier for tons of detailed info, or check out the infographic below.

This Infographic Crams In Over 30 Essential Google Search Tips

[Via Zapier]

