The Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plan In Australia

Samsung has just unleashed the S20 series on the world, and goddamn, phones got expensive. As impressive as the Galaxy S20 range seems, it sure isn't affordable, with outright prices starting at $1349. What you need is an affordable plan with enough data to get you through each month.

If your wallet can't sustain that uppercut in one go, you might want to think about spreading the damage a little thinner by grabbing one of Samsung's latest on a plan. With that in mind, we're going to take a look at some of the best value Galaxy S20 plans around right now, across both 24-month and 36-month terms.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Range: What Aussies Need To Know Samsung's latest flagship phone range is finally upon us. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra come packed with oodles of next-gen features - including 5G in all but the lowliest models. Here are the specs, pricing and release date for the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Australia. Read more

Galaxy S20 5G

Woolworths Mobile is easily the best choice if you're after a Galaxy S20 5G on plan. If you're happy to pay your S20 off over 36-months, you'll pay $66.05 per month for a plan with 20GB. This is partially thanks to a pre-order promo where you can save $250 across the life of your plan if you nab your new phone by March 5. For comparison, Optus is charging $75.06 per month for a Galaxy S10 5G on a 10GB plan.

Of course, it is worth remember that Woolworths Mobile doesn't have a 5G network at the moment, so your Galaxy S20 5G will be stuck on 4G. Woolies is powered by the Telstra, so it's up to Big T as to if and when Woolworths Mobile customers can connect to 5G. Neither telco has provided a timeline. Of course, 5G connectivity is far from ubiquitous at the moment, so this might not be a huge deal for everyone.

Here's a look at how the Woolworths plan compares:

Woolworths still stacks up well if you'd prefer a 24-month repayment: you'll pay $84.08 per month for a 20GB Galaxy S20 5G plan, as long as you order before launch.

Here's a look at how the plan compares:

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Optus has some of the best value Galaxy S20+ 5G plans around. The telco's 60GB offer hits the sweet spot in terms of data and value: you'll pay $89.24 per month on a 36-month repayment.

Here's a look at how the plan compares:

The same holds true on a 24-month repayment, you'll just pay a little more each month. $109.36 per month, to be specific.

And here's a look at how the plan compares:

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Woolworths is once again a solid option if you're after a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, thanks to promotional pre-order pricing. $100.05 per month gets you a Galaxy S20 Ultra and 60GB of data on a 36-month term. You'll just need to make sure you order before March 5.

Of course, given Woolworths Mobile's 5G situation, you may want to pay $4 and a bit more per month and go for the Optus plan if Telstra seems too dear.

If you'd prefer a shorter repayment, you'll pay $125.08 per month for Woolworths' 60GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plan on a 24-month term.

And here's how the plan compares:

