Avoid Touching A Hot Steering Wheel With This Simple Trick

We all know that parking in the sun results in a hot car. Redditor IHaveNoSwag has a great solution: turn your wheel 180 degrees when you park.

Photo by Joe Baz

Rotating the wheel puts the side you normally touch in the shade and leaves the other side exposed to the sun. While part of your wheel will still be pretty hot when you touch it, you'll quickly revert it back to its normal position and you'll no longer have to worry about burning your hands. This is pretty smart, and makes me look back sadly on 12 years of hand-searing driving I could have avoided.

Turn your steering wheel 180 degrees when parking in the sun on a hot day [Reddit]

This story has been updated since its original publication.