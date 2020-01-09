The Best Ways To Spend One Dollar, According To Reddit

Image: Getty Images

“That and a dollar” will not get you a cup of coffee, unless “that” is another three dollars. What’s the best reward you’ve ever gotten for a dollar? Redditors answered this question with some great stories, and some great deals.

Redditor be-hind-you played the “trade up” game with a scout troop, starting with one pound and trying to swap up to bigger things.

Ended up with one of those VR headsets you put your phone in, a pair of glasses with a fake nose attached, more perfume sticks than any rational group of 16-year-olds could ever need, and a poster for a musical happening in the town that week.

NorqMarash started a little business:

A dollar is about 50pesos in the Philippines, enough to buy a pack (24 pcs) of ice popsicles several decades ago. During summer breaks, I’d buy a pack and sell per piece to our neighbourhood kids. I’d restock from my initial capital + earnings until the new school year starts and I’d earn about 500 pesos.

TheEyeDontLie did too:

I started my empire with a three-pack of gum. It was a strict school, so chewing gum was banned. There was an opportunity. I took it. The canteen shop always had a huge line, and nobody wants to wait for twenty minutes just to buy snacks for lunch. Within a few weeks I was selling gum, off-brand Redbull, Snickers bars, and muesli/granola bars out of my backpack. Made me a pretty penny, as I bought them in bulk and sold them at inflated prices. Captive market. You forget your lunch, you’ll pay $US3 ($4) for a $US2 ($3) Snickers bar (which I’d bought 6 for $US6 ($9)).﻿

Business got sordid after that—read TheEyeDon’tLie’s whole saga of selling porn mags, study notes, and Ritalin. Seriously read it, it’s the new Breaking Bad.

Poetry_Peter made a friend with a dollar:

I live in Europe...Once I was talking to a girl I met and started talking about America, she had never been there and I remembered that I had a dollar in my wallet, I gave it to her and she was really happy. Still talking to her to this day.

WellNowWhat6245 can top it:

A wife. I signed up for a river tour in a foreign country. It cost me an extra dollar to ride in the first boat leaving (didn’t want other boats in the way of my photos). Met someone on that boat who later introduced me to her cousin. Been married 8 years.﻿

Times_Hunger made a friend too:

I bought a McDonald’s burger for this homeless guy near my old job. The guy was grateful, so he taught me how to make origami cranes and we became friends. Fast forward followup, he got back on his feet and now has a nice apartment and a really annoying, yappy dog. Teaches craft classes at a local community centre.﻿

Redditor nifecat made a plain old good purchase:

A euro, not a dollar, but still: About 5000 low quality earplugs. They do the job fine. I still have like 100. I don’t know where the rest went.

Wolverine-claws won over their boss:

I bought a cookie for a dollar at a bake sale, didn’t really want it later on. Gave it to a lady I worked with, she loved me for it. I was her favourite after that. That lady was my arsehole of a boss.

A customer came up to redditor spiderqueendemon feeling faint, and asked if they had anything sweet.

I got a Coke from the drinks machine in the breakroom and she drank it slowly, holding onto my arm. My manager had called her an ambulance and they loaded her up and took her away. I still remember her little wave as she left. She lived. I didn’t save her life or anything, but that dollar made the difference between her getting into the ambulance conscious and with dignity, vs. unconscious and sick.﻿

Redditor crkfljq got “a full evening’s entertainment:”

I’d bet my friend a dollar he wouldn’t break into our university’s football stadium. He did. But he did so right in front of a security guard. Who then proceeded to chase him around, flashlight waving the whole time. In full view of the rest of us outside a fence. This chase went on for probably 5 minutes, through the stands and across the field. My buddy came flying out a different fence, but ripped his pants open in the process (sharp top to the chain-link). So he was then running down the street away from a frustrated security guard while giving said guard the full moon, if unintentionally. Anyways, that led to getting beers while watching cop cars drive around the neighbourhood slowly, I can only assume looking for a guy with no arse to his pants.﻿

Other redditors’ dollar rewards include a kid’s first Slurpee, 92 more dollars in a tip jar, a hand-me-down car, a winning raffle ticket for a surfboard, an $US80 ($119) jackpot at the slots, and a $US700 ($1,040) Versace blouse in the Goodwill dollar-a-pound bin. So! What’s the most you’ve ever scored with a dollar?