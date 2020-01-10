Solar Roof Tiles Are Coming: What Aussies Need To Know

One of the major problems with home solar panels is their size and appearance - who wants to bung a bunch of huge, ugly oblongs all over their roof? Now, imagine if the same solar cells could be built directly into the very fabric of your house. You just imagined something called "building-integrated photovoltaics" - and the technology exists right now.
Despite being such a sunkissed country, Australia is still lagging behind in the race to embrace solar power. While solar panels adorn hundreds of thousands of rooftops throughout the nation, we have not yet seen the logical next step: buildings with solar photovoltaic cells as an integral part of their structure.
Our lab is hoping to change that. We have developed solar roof tiles with solar cells integrated on their surface using a specially customised adhesive. We are now testing how they perform in Australia’s harsh temperatures.
Our preliminary test results suggest that our solar roof tiles can generate 19% more electricity than conventional solar panels. This is because the tiles can absorb heat energy more effectively than solar panels, meaning that the tiles’ surface heats up more slowly in sustained sunshine, allowing the solar cells more time to work at lower temperatures.
You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
Not sure I like the idea of solar tiles. Considering solar panels degrade or fail over time they will need replacing at some point. At least with conventional solar panels you're not literally pulling up your roof to replace them.
I looked up what was avail in Australia when Tesla announced their solar roof tiles. Monier and Tractile have solar PV roof tiles, for some years already. Not cheap though. Best for new houses or roof replacements.