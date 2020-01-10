10 Things You Should Do When You Start A New Job

Image: Getty Images

If you've landed a new job to kickstart 2017, congratulations! When you're a new recruit, it can be exciting and daunting at the same time; you're eager to learn new things but you don't want to make a wrong move and step on any toes, because first impressions matter.

Here is a checklist of 10 things you should do when you start a job so that you can put your best foot forward and thrive at a new company.

Your first few weeks at a new job can shape your experience at the organisation in the future, so you'd want to set yourself up for success. There are things that won't be addressed at your induction meeting (if you even have one at all) and it's up to you to learn the ins and outs of the business, who the important people are and what your work priorities are.

We've taken some pointers from professional recruitment firm Hays and other resources to help compile a checklist of 10 things you should do when you start at a new company.

#1 Ditch Any Pre-Conceived Ideas

Lose any pre-conceived notions which may get in the way of learning. For instance, most new roles have elements of work that you’ve undertaken before, but don’t assume they’ll be completed in the same way. Be willing to genuinely take on-board new information.

#2 Take Time To introduce Yourself

Your new boss may provide a quick introduction but spending an extra few moments with each person afterwards can pay huge dividends later. Start with those closest to where you are working, then gradually expand your introductions area.

#3 Prioritise What You Need To Learn

Learning new things is part of the fun of starting a new job but you don't want to take on too much at once. It's good to write down a list of things you need to learn, and that could be different skills or just general knowledge items about your company. Figuring out how to use a crucial piece of software for your role is obviously more important than getting to know everybody's names in the office. It's important to prioritise.

According to Fast Company, If you can't decide what is important to learn, there's no harm in asking your peers and your manager about your priorities, which leads us to the next point.

#4 Prepare For Each Induction Meeting

Most organisations would provide some sort of induction meeting for new recruits. Prior to the meeting, find out who the inductor is and their role within the organisation. Ask them for advice and suggestions, especially about who else you should spend time with in your first few weeks. This is also a good time to ask about what you should prioritise in your new role.

#5 Befriend A Veteran Who Can Help You Navigate The Organisation

Learn who the players are, and who has been at your company a while, according to career expert at job matching service TheLadders Amanda Augustine. Speaking with Business Insider, she advised new recruits to find the battered veteran who has a good handle on what works and what doesn't.

“Companies have their own language and inside jokes,” Augustine said. “Look for the one person to help you decode the acronyms and office politics."

#6 Ask More Questions

Many new-starters hesitate to ask too many questions, but it’s in everybody’s interests to be fully up-to-speed on how things are done as soon as possible. Ensure your questions are positively phrased; demanding to know why processes aren’t completed as you’d expect will raise the hackles of colleagues.

#7 Seek Out One-On-One Time With Your New Executive

Your aim here is to start building a positive relationship with your boss. Find out what she or he expects of you, how best to communicate, the regularity of communication and (subtly) the traits valued in an EA or PA.

#8 Identify Where You Can Score Some Quick Wins

How can you prove yourself in your first month at a new job? Finding opportunities for quick wins might be the answer. But how do you find them?

Here's what Fast Company had to say about this: "Ask yourself: What are areas of opportunity in which you can quickly make an impact? How can you make that impact visible? Are these areas in line with the company’s priorities? Are you equipped to succeed in taking on these tasks?"

You can also talk to your co-workers about gaps in the business that you may be able to fill.

#9 Accept Lunch Invites

"If you’re offered to go have lunch with your new boss and co-workers, go,” Teri Hockett, chief executive of a women's career site What's For Work? told Business Insider. “It’s important to show that you’re ready to mingle with your new team — so save the packed lunch for another day."

#10 Be Yourself

“Think of ways to be relaxed and project yourself as who you are,” Lynn Taylor, workplace expert and author of Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant told Business Insider. “It’s stressful to try to be someone else, so why bother? You want some consistency in who you are on day one and day 31.

"If you have the jitters, pretend you’re meeting people at a business mixer or in the comfort of your own home, and that these are all friends getting to know each other. That’s not far from the truth; you’ll be working closely with them and enjoy building the relationship, so why not start now?"