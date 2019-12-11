Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

You Can Finally Move Events Between Google Calendars On Android

Photo: Shutterstock

As much as I’d love to have a single Google Calendar that tracks all my stuff, I don’t. Neither do you, I bet; from work, to rehearsals, to shared roommate house calendars, to calendars for that nonprofit you volunteer at, we all have to manage many events within our complicated lives. And Google’s making that slightly easier on Android by allowing you to (finally) move events between your different Google Calendars.

Whether you’re fixing a mistake or trying desperately to manage your obligations, moving events is a lot easier than duplicating them onto another calendar and deleting them on the original—the old method.

Start by tapping on an event, and then tapping on the editing icon in the upper-right corner (the pencil). You’ll see a screen that looks like this:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Tap on the calendar—the very first item below the event’s name—and you’ll receive a list of your other calendars.

Screenshot: David Murphy

Tap on one of these to move the event, which will be reflected in the main entry, like so:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Tap “Save” to confirm your changes. It’s that easy and convenient. (Why couldn’t Google think of this before today?)

If, for whatever reason, you don’t have this functionality, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of Google Calendar, then close the app and reopen it. And if that doesn’t do the trick, sit tight; Google will roll this one out to you soon enough.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles