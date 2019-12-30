Our Best Health Stories Of 2019

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Unsplash

In 2019 we learned a lot about things like what to eat, how pregnancy works, and whether a few famous health hacks are worth your time. Here are some of our favourite health posts from this year.

Where to Start When You Want to Optimise Your Health

Do CBD Products Really Relax You?

Photo: Unsplash

A Beginner’s Guide to Intuitive Eating

Should You Let Your Kids Eat Their Boogers? 

Photo: Getty

Don’t Be a Dick About Other People’s Food Allergies

Photo: Unsplash

Stop Filling Out Questionnaires for ‘Personalised’ Products

Photo: Pixabay

Tech CEOs’ Biohacks, Rated

Photo: Getty

What ‘Six Weeks Pregnant’ Really Means

Photo: Getty

Is Fertility Awareness Contraception Right for You?

Illustration: Benjamin Currie

