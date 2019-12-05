Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

How To Fix Your MacBook That Randomly Shuts Down

Photo: 2p2play, Shutterstock

Is your MacBook Pro randomly shutting down, even with plenty of battery life left? You’re not alone; reports of MacBook Pros shutting off prematurely are showing up on various forums and support threads. So far Apple has confirmed the random shutdown behaviour on the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro, though Mashable reports a similar issue occurring on the 13-inch MacBook Pro model from 2017, so the bug could be much more widespread than what Apple has acknowledged so far.

Here’s the quick fix. It’s as simple as it is weird, and you’ll need to keep your MacBook Pro closed and unused for several hours once you start. If you need your MacBook for work or studying, it might be best to run this quirky fix overnight.

  1. Unplug your MacBook Pro from the charging cable and leave it turned on until it drops below 90 per cent battery life.

  2. Once you’re below 90 per cent, plug in the MacBook Pro’s charging cable.

  3. Close all open apps. You can quickly force-close everything by tapping the Option + Command + Esc keys, and then clicking “Force Close” next to an app’s name.

  4. Close your MacBook Pro to put it into sleep mode. Keep the laptop closed, plugged in, and charging for at least 8 hours.

  5. After charging the laptop undisturbed for 8 hours or more, open the laptop, and then install the latest macOS update, if available.]

If you perform these steps, but your MacBook Pro is still randomly shutting down, you’ll need contact Apple support for more assistance.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles