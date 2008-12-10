Win A BRAVIA Z Series LCD TV Valued At $3,399

As any publication can tell you, the key to success is in knowing your greatest asset; the reader. This is why we have a small favour to ask of you. We'd be pleased and extremely grateful if you could take a few moments to complete a small site survey. It's quite straightforward, and all completed surveys will go into the draw to win a BRAVIA Z Series LCD TV from Sony (Model no. KDL40Z4500), valued at $3,399, or one of five $100 gift vouchers to your choice of DJs, Coles/Myer, Harvey Norman, Bunnings.

[Survey]

[Terms and Conditions]