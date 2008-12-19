Google Sponsoring Female Delegates For Linux.conf.au

The "Google-linux.conf.au Diversity Delegates Programme" might have an awkward name, but it has a simple aim: to improve the participation of women at Linux.conf.au, which takes place in Hobart in January 2009. (I'm a big fan Linux.conf.au, but like most tech events, there's no denying it's a bit of a blokefest.) Google is offering up to $500 for travel expenses and half-price registration to sponsor selected women delegates interested in attending the conference. The big G recently extended the deadline for the scheme until Sunday December 21 at midnight, which suggests there's funds going-a-begging, so hit the link for application details.