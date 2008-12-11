Evernote Teams Up With Eye-Fi For Wireless Photo Uploads

Previously highlighted Eye-Fi—the SD card that wirelessly uploads images to your computer or the internet—has teamed up with popular note-taking application Evernote, allowing users to upload digital camera photos directly to Evernote without plugging in their camera. With Evernote's ability to recognise text in photos, it's an obvious win[Press Release]
