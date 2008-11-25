AC/DC Attempt To Thwart Firewalls With Excel-Based Video

Aussie hard rockers AC/DC have come up with an unusual promotion for their recent Black Ice album — an ASCII art video for the lead single "Rock N Roll Train" which is embedded in an Excel spreadsheet. The theory is that this should let people at work access the video even if their IT department has blocked video and music feeds — after all, everyone needs to be able to download spreadsheets, right? The reality is a little more complicated: Excel 2007 users will likely find that the active content features needed to access the video will be switched off by default, and if your administrator has blocked your ability to switch them back on, then there's no Young brothers for you. But if that's not an issue, it's an impressive piece of work.