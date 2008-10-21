NICTA Preps P2P Engine For Game Developers

Australian research institute NICTA is working on the development of Badumna, a peer-to-peer system specifically designed to make it easier to players in massively multiplayer environments to communicate. NICTA has released a beta version of the technology to games developers, who typically have to spend millions building reliable infrastructure for multiplayer communication. It might be a while before this technology hits the average consumer, but it's a timely reminder that the need for P2P development didn't die when BitTorrent appeared.