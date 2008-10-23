In our recent roundup of wireless broadband services, we left out iBurst because it wasn't 3G, but even if we've spread our net wider, it might not have made much difference. Whirlpool reports that iBurst will shut down by the end of the year, following a failed attempt by BigAir to buy its assets. Since iBurst's debut, the range of broadband options has increased dramatically, and its coverage never spread in a meaningful way outside east coast capitals, but it's always annoying to see competition in this space reduced.
iBurst To Cease By End Of Year
Comments
Their coverage never spread in a meaningful way over here in SA as well and they are damn expensive. It's a proprietary aging technology anyway that should go the way of the dodo in favour of hspa with more competition. The health angle never did get sorted.