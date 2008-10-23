Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

iBurst To Cease By End Of Year

iBurst.jpgIn our recent roundup of wireless broadband services, we left out iBurst because it wasn't 3G, but even if we've spread our net wider, it might not have made much difference. Whirlpool reports that iBurst will shut down by the end of the year, following a failed attempt by BigAir to buy its assets. Since iBurst's debut, the range of broadband options has increased dramatically, and its coverage never spread in a meaningful way outside east coast capitals, but it's always annoying to see competition in this space reduced.

R.I.P. iBurst [Whirlpool]

Comments

  • Prom Guest

    Their coverage never spread in a meaningful way over here in SA as well and they are damn expensive. It's a proprietary aging technology anyway that should go the way of the dodo in favour of hspa with more competition. The health angle never did get sorted.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles