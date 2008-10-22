Australia's Most Complained-About ISPs

Dan Warne at APC runs down the most complained about Internet service providers, according to industry regulator the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman. Telstra and Optus top the list (no surprise given they have the most customers), followed by AAPT, Virgin Mobile and Soul. As APC points out, Dodo's high ranking is remarkable given its relatively small market share. Does your ISP handle complaints well, or do you feel like you're being ignored? Tell all in the comments.