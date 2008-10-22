Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Australia's Most Complained-About ISPs

Dan Warne at APC runs down the most complained about Internet service providers, according to industry regulator the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman. Telstra and Optus top the list (no surprise given they have the most customers), followed by AAPT, Virgin Mobile and Soul. As APC points out, Dodo's high ranking is remarkable given its relatively small market share. Does your ISP handle complaints well, or do you feel like you're being ignored? Tell all in the comments.

NAMED AND SHAMED: the most complained-about ISPs

Comments

  • Mike Guest

    I've had to take both Optus and Telstra to the TIO (Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman) this year for internet-related problems. I don't believe either company has a customer-focused bone in its body.

    0
  • wordsmith @wordsmith

    I've been with iiNet for 7 years now without any issues. Telephone support is relatively quick and responsive, and there is very little downtime in the network.

    0
    • locus Guest

      i had one tiny problem with iinet with a disinterested graveyard shift worker, but that was sorted out the next morning.
      far outweighed by the day to day service form iinet.
      was actually surprised at the number of complaints, given the service quality (and level) i've had from them, and the fact that i'm half whinging bloody pom....

      0
  • master_khief Guest

    I'm currently with a little known ISP named GoTalk...whose service has been truly abysmal since we first signed up to their broadband planes.
    However the great value of the plan in comparison to what else is on offer means that I have stuck with them for almost a year now, and dont see any way of changing. Strangely enough the customer service has actually gotten better since they moved to what I presume to be an indian call centre (those indians have really strange accents these days).

    Unfortunately internode doesn't offer internet service on house that are not on telstra-lines, otherwise I would have changed to them from what I have researched and heard they seem to be the best and reliable ... but expensive :(

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles