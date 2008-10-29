Android Phones Hit Australia Via eBay

There may be no officially announced plans to sell handsets based on Google's Android mobile phone OS in Australia just yet, but that doesn't mean enthusiasts can't get their hands on them. Suzanne Tindal at ZDNet reports that HTC Android phones from the States are being sold to Australian customers via eBay, with prices ranging from $500 to $1,000. While the lack of official support from carriers isn't necessarily a showstopper (it certianly didn't stop there being a healthy iPhone import market before the official 3G release), it does mean that Android users are restricted to the older 2G networks. Given the importance of online Google apps in the phone's design, that's a pretty major restriction.