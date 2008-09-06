Facebook about to kill off old design

It turns out that our suspicions were correct — Facebook is about to remove the choice of whether to use its new design, or, as a note on the site proclaims: "New Facebook will soon be the only Facebook". In the spirit of facing up to the inevitable, I spent some time this afternoon playing with the new design, and I've got to say there's still a lot about it I dislike. When I made the switch, it actually lost the front page link to my most frequently used application (Wordscraper), and while that game shows up on the new menu of 'Recently used' applications, it's become completely invisible on my main app list. As well, the wider first column makes the whole thing harder to read on my Eee PC — and now, once you've made the switch, there's no way to revert your account back to the old design. Since this is about to become compulsory, it needs to improve drastically. But maybe I've missed something. Are there are any features on the new design that have made the switch worthwhile for you? Share your experience in the comments.