Why Free Public WiFi is everywhere, but shouldn't be trusted

WirelessNetworkConnection.jpgI've always been pretty suspicious of the networks labelled 'Free Public Wifi' that seem to spring up whenever I open my notebook in airports, and mildly curious as to why they're so prolific. Sure, I've occasionally tried one when there's no other visible network and I'm keen for connectivity, and it turns out that's the whole problem, as Lisa Phifer at TechTarget explains:

After you deplane at the next city and open your laptop, your Wi-Fi card tries to automatically reconnect to "Free Public Wi-Fi." Others sitting around you see this SSID being advertised by your laptop, and try to connect to you. This cycle repeats itself, spreading "Free Public WiFi" SSID from traveler to traveler, city to city.

While it's hard to break the habit of wi-fi slurping, it's probably sensible to give it up, or at least follow Phifer's suggestions for not automatically connecting to unknown or public networks.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

