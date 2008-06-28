Make Your Terminal Sing

You already know that typing
say something into the Mac's Terminal will literally make your Mac say "something." The UsingMac blog posts a few more nifty text-to-speech commands that will make your Mac sing. Literally. Copy and paste the following to the command line:
say -v Good oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
See? Get a few more Terminal songs (one with kinda funny lyrics, even) at the UsingMac page. Then check out 10 more things you forgot your Mac can do.
say -v Bad foogy da mandatory honk ada bonk ada broodserised monkified honkified broodsers are really really cool yes they are you know they are no you cant deny it now
random one i made up don't ask about words