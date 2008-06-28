Make Your Terminal Sing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

You already know that typing say something into the Mac's Terminal will literally make your Mac say "something." The UsingMac blog posts a few more nifty text-to-speech commands that will make your Mac sing. Literally. Copy and paste the following to the command line:

say -v Good oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

See? Get a few more Terminal songs (one with kinda funny lyrics, even) at the UsingMac page. Then check out 10 more things you forgot your Mac can do.

Terminal Sings Songs [UsingMac]

  • immmi49 Guest

    say -v Bad foogy da mandatory honk ada bonk ada broodserised monkified honkified broodsers are really really cool yes they are you know they are no you cant deny it now
    random one i made up don't ask about words

