The other day we told you about the new DRM-stripping application DoubleTwist - which operates in a similar way to ripping and burning a CD. Now the Wired How-to Wiki folk have put together a guide on how to share MP3s with your Facebook friends using DoubleTwist.

It uses the new Facebook app Twist me!

The wiki points out two things worth noting:

The DoubleTwist application requires the .NET v2 framework to run, so you may need to run an update before installing it.

DoubleTwist also forces you to create an online account, which means your activity is traceable should DoubleTwist ever get subpoenaed.

Share MP3s with your Facebook Friends using DoubleTwist [Wired How-to Wiki]

