How to Find Your Printer’s IP Address

Every wireless printer has an IP address—a 12-digit number that connects it to your computer through your wifi network. Knowing this identifier allows you to troubleshoot connection issues and link up new devices, so you need to be able to find the IP address on your printer.

How to find a printer’s IP address

One way to find a printer’s IP address is to look at the printer itself. Most wireless printers have a digital display with device information and settings. This varies by device, so refer to your instruction manual as needed, but it’s a safe bet to navigate to Home > Preferences, Options, or Wireless Settings. If the IP address isn’t displayed here, you may need to select View Wireless Details or some similar menu option.

You can also print a network configuration page, which shows the IP address, via your device’s control panel. Again, this varies by printer, but it’s likely under your settings or set-up menu. You may also find network configuration information within your printer’s app (such as the HP Smart app).

How to find a printer’s IP address on Windows

If you’re using Windows, go to your Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Right-click on Printer, then select Properties. You’ll find your printer’s IP address under either the Web Services tab or the Ports tab.

Alternatively, you can use the Command Prompt: press the Windows key and type cmd. Type netstat -r, and press Enter. You should see the devices your computer is connected to, including your printer’s IP address.

How to find a printer’s IP address on Mac

On macOS, open System Preferences from your dock or the top menu bar. Click Printers and Scanners and select your printer from the left menu. Click Options & Supplies—the IP address should be listed under Location.

How to find a printer’s IP address from your router

If you have permission to access your router’s settings, type your router’s IP address into any web browser and enter your username and password. Open the DHCP Client Table or Client List and select your printer to see the IP address.