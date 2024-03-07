Here’s How To Win A Stunning New Zealand Trip That’s Worth $10k

If taking a trip to explore the magical beaches, unique cities, and cosy-yet-rugged mountains of Aotearoa New Zealand isn’t on your bucket list, it should be. And if it is, and you’ve yet to make a trip over, 2024 might be the year your luck turns around.

There’s a once-in-a-lifetime $10k trip across the ditch to New Zealand up for grabs, and it’s guaranteed to make you feel grateful to exist on the same planet as this picturesque country. You’ll sip your way through luscious wineries, devour delicious farm-to-table produce and be awestruck by nature.

What you need to know:

For seven days, you’ll experience the ins and outs of Wellington, New Zealand’s thriving capital city that’s home to some of the finest restaurants, cafes and bars you can find.

Just tell us why you want to visit New Zealand and keep it under 25 words for your shot at the trip — that’s all!

Over the course of seven days, expect to be fed the freshest of food and the smoothest of drinks found in hidden bars — you’ll need the fuel when you’re exploring the great outdoors on day trips.

On day one, you’ll tantalise your senses with a dinner at Damascus, a Middle-Eastern-inspired restaurant with a seafood-focused menu, and on the following day, you’ll visit Wellington’s very own Chocolate Factory followed by fine dining at Bellamys by Logan Brown. Before spending time sipping on some of the country’s best Pinot Noir in the Martinborough wine region, you’ll go on the Kapiti Nature Tour.

While on tour, you could meet kororãs (aka little blue penguins that are too cute for words), rest in cabins surrounded by local flora and fauna, and embark on a guided walk across Kapiti Island. To top it off, you’re invited to the World of Wearable Art show, where you’ll be engrossed in the pure theatre of it all.

Of course, that’s only a snapshot of everything this amazing trip has to offer — you can read a full breakdown of each jam-packed day below. Flights, accommodation, meals and activities for two people are all comped, so you’ll be floating on cloud nine as you drift to museums and beekeeping experiences that you just can’t find elsewhere. The QT Wellington will be where you’ll call home as you touch down, where you’ll be staying in one of its exclusive Gallery Harbourview rooms and met with a $300 welcome pack.

This trip has everything you need to tick off at least a dozen bucket list items in New Zealand, so get creative with your entries and cross your fingers and toes.

Kia ora, fellow travellers.

