Wall Panelling Isn’t Just a Relic From the ’70s

If you’ve been considering upgrading your wall coverings, or you’re ready for a total remodel, you might not have considered adding panelling to your walls. While the term might conjure up images of a dated, partially finished basement from the disco era, modern millwork can be much more sophisticated, and comes in lots of styles to suit your tastes.

Yes, if you want to achieve a high end look with some surprising benefits, wall panelling might be for you.

Wall paneling adds insulation

Adding some panelling to your interior walls also adds insulation, for heat and cold retention, and also for noise. If you want to set up a separate climate zone for emergency heat or AC, panelling can be a good choice. Adding an extra layer of insulation can make your space less drafty, but it can also make it quieter. This is a perfect upgrade for a home office or studio or making a bedroom more private.

Wall paneling lasts longer

Since wall panelling is more durable than bare wallboard, it will stand up to more abuse than a painted wall. Since it’s made from replaceable materials that can be swapped out in sections, wall panelling is also often simpler to repair than plaster or drywall. The material is denser than your walls, so it can be easier to clean too. These qualities make it a great choice for a kids room or playroom.

You can use wall panelling to hide your sins

Is there a spot on your wall that looks ugly thanks to repair work Do you have holes from sconces or appliances that need patching? Rather than tearing out your drywall or cutting out parts to patch and repair, you can cover undesirable areas with panelling. In some cases, you can use panelling to hide doors for HVAC and electrical access, although you should check your local building codes to see what types of covers are allowed in your area. Paneling can smooth over the rough spots in your home and make everything look more finished.

10 types of wall panelling

There are lots of different styles of panelling to choose from, and they all have different advantages. Keep in mind that you’ll be the one living with your panelling, so you should choose something that suits your tastes and your space.

Raised panelling refers to wall panelling that is applied to the surface of your wall and increases its profile. It can be a row of wainscoting that only covers the bottom third of your wall, or it can go ceiling to floor if you like.

refers to wall panelling that is applied to the surface of your wall and increases its profile. It can be a row of wainscoting that only covers the bottom third of your wall, or it can go ceiling to floor if you like. Textured, geometric wood panelling is a modern style of panelling that comes in interlocking sheets and can be installed in whatever configuration you prefer. This style of wall panel has an uneven texture, so keep that in mind when planning for furniture placement.

is a modern style of panelling that comes in interlocking sheets and can be installed in whatever configuration you prefer. This style of wall panel has an uneven texture, so keep that in mind when planning for furniture placement. Wainscoting is a type of panelling that comes in sections, usually about 32 inches tall, and has raised edges to form a box shape, like a picture frame. This is a traditional style of panelling from the Georgian era of design and is usually paired with a chair rail along the top edge, but can be mixed with more modern elements.

is a type of panelling that comes in sections, usually about 32 inches tall, and has raised edges to form a box shape, like a picture frame. This is a traditional style of panelling from the Georgian era of design and is usually paired with a chair rail along the top edge, but can be mixed with more modern elements. Beadboard is a style of wall paneling that has vertical grooves scored into the surface, forming a series of vertical lines. It’s usually sold in 32 inch tall sections, but there’s no rule against using beadboard higher up on the wall or even on your ceiling.

is a style of wall paneling that has vertical grooves scored into the surface, forming a series of vertical lines. It’s usually sold in 32 inch tall sections, but there’s no rule against using beadboard higher up on the wall or even on your ceiling. Shiplap is a style of molding that lays onto the wall in long boards that overlap themselves horizontally. It’s a good choice if you want to add some rustic charm to a room, and since it comes in pieces, you can install it to whatever height you like.

is a style of molding that lays onto the wall in long boards that overlap themselves horizontally. It’s a good choice if you want to add some rustic charm to a room, and since it comes in pieces, you can install it to whatever height you like. Reclaimed wood wall panelling is made from boards that are taken from dismantled structures, offcuts from mills, or scraps from manufacturing. It can come in lots of shades, types, and widths and is perfect if you want to have a more rustic look. Although you can buy reclaimed wood panelling from most major hardware stores now, you can still get it the old fashioned way by hunting it down, or getting it from a local reuse center.

is made from boards that are taken from dismantled structures, offcuts from mills, or scraps from manufacturing. It can come in lots of shades, types, and widths and is perfect if you want to have a more rustic look. Although you can buy reclaimed wood panelling from most major hardware stores now, you can still get it the old fashioned way by hunting it down, or getting it from a local reuse center. Slat wall panelling is made from panels of raised slats, creating vertical raised strips on the wall’s surface. This type of panelling is more modern, and it has added acoustic benefit because of its sound-absorbing shape.

is made from panels of raised slats, creating vertical raised strips on the wall’s surface. This type of panelling is more modern, and it has added acoustic benefit because of its sound-absorbing shape. Fluted wall panelling is a style of millwork panelling that has a rounded series of ridges. Since it overlaps like shiplap, it’s simple to install and can be installed in almost any space. Fluted woodwork has a more contemporary look, but it takes its lead from vintage, art deco style.

is a style of millwork panelling that has a rounded series of ridges. Since it overlaps like shiplap, it’s simple to install and can be installed in almost any space. Fluted woodwork has a more contemporary look, but it takes its lead from vintage, art deco style. Scalloped wall panelling is an inverted version of fluted panels. It fits together the same way, but rather than ridges, it’s a series of rounded channels carved into the surface. It was popular in the 1920’s art deco era as well as the mid century modern period that followed, but it has its roots in the rococo movement of the mid 1700s.

is an inverted version of fluted panels. It fits together the same way, but rather than ridges, it’s a series of rounded channels carved into the surface. It was popular in the 1920’s art deco era as well as the mid century modern period that followed, but it has its roots in the rococo movement of the mid 1700s. PVC wall panelling is a type of molded panelling made from PVC that can come in a variety of shapes and is paintable so you can match it to your own style. PVC panels are more affordable than wood panelling and they’re a little easier to cut, making them a good choice for first time panelling installers.