What’s New on Disney+ in October 2024

Disney+’s biggest title in October isn’t arriving until the end of the month. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a sequel to the comedy series from the early 2000s that starred Selena Gomez—who is an executive producer of the spinoff and appears in the pilot—as Alex Russo, a teen wizard living in New York City. David Henrie will also reprise his role as Russo’s brother Justin, who has to give up his powers and live like a normal human. The series will premiere on Disney Channel on October 29 and be available on Disney+ the next day.

Also coming in October is The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Oct. 11), a Halloween-themed Simpsons short starring Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob, who, along with Disney villains, works to discover the true meaning of Halloween.

Disney+ will be live streaming the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 19 and, later in the month, adding Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to its lineup. The documentary, which premieres on October 25, includes archival clips and footage from band rehearsals and live performances.

Finally, Disney+ will continue to drop weekly episodes of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Wednesdays) and Ayla & The Mirrors (Fridays) throughout the month. Here’s everything else coming to Disney+ in October.

Disney Plus series with new episodes weekly in October 2024

  • Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along—Wednesdays
  • Ayla & The Mirrors—Fridays
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)—Tuesdays, live

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in October 2024

Arriving October 1

  • Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

Arriving October 2

  • Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
  • The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

Arriving October 3

  • Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

Arriving October 4

  • Shortstober with Big City Greens
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Spookiz: The Movie

Arriving October 5

  • The Biggest Little Farm

Arriving October 7

  • Bluey Minisodes
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

Arriving October 9

  • Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)

Arriving October 11

  • Expedition Amazon
  • “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” A New Short from The Simpsons—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving October 15

  • Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)

Arriving October 16

  • Kiff (Halloween special)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)

Arriving October 17

  • Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again

Arriving October 18

  • The Devil’s Climb
  • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving October 19

  • 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—Live on Disney+

Arriving October 23

  • Primos (S1, 1 episode)
  • SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Arriving October 25

  • Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Arriving October 30

  • Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)
  • Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

