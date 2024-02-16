Privacy Browser DuckDuckGo Can Finally Sync Your Passwords

DuckDuckGo, often heralded as one of the most secure, privacy-focused browsers/search engines on the market, has finally added the option to sync and back up your passwords, bookmarks, and favourites. This will allow users to transfer their saved data between devices without tediously setting everything up again or sacrificing the privacy-first approach that DuckDuckGo favours.

How does DuckDuckGo’s new Sync & Backup feature work?

The company says that, when activated in settings, the new feature should allow for users to sync their data across “most Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone devices.” This includes the data that you’ve imported from other browsers like Chrome or Firefox. You can also sync email protection settings between devices. All data will be protected by end-to-end encryption. Best of all: The feature is available now.

How to set up Sync & Backup on DuckDuckGo

To set up the new Sync & Backup function, open your browser and select Settings > Sync & Backup > Sync With Another Device and then follow the instructions. DuckDuckGo says you must have its browser installed on at least two devices to use the new function. Syncing will also require you to scan a QR code, or manually enter a unique alphanumeric code, to complete the process.

If you’re only working with one device, you can also select Single-Device Setup to save your data in case you need to sync it to another device later on. And if you lose your device, you can also save a Recovery PDF to a secure device, allowing you to gather your data again even if you have to change devices, bringing the DuckDuckGo browser closer to the functionality offered by browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. But it comes with a warning: if you lose that Recovery Code and you do not have another device with access to your DuckDuckGo data, then you won’t be able to access it, as, again, DuckDuckGo keeps all your data encrypted with end-to-end encryption.