How Long an AirTag’s Battery Lasts (and How to Change It)

Apple’s AirTags are a useful device if you have a tendency to misplace things; the tool lets you track important things, such as luggage, keys, backpack, or even pets. Of course, any tracker is only as good as its battery: Once it loses power, it’s useless.

Can you check an AirTag’s battery level?

While an AirTags’ battery life is pretty long, there’s no clear way to check on its battery; you can’t check an AirTags’ battery life in percentages the way you can with smartphone or tablet. An AirTag’s battery life is, instead, a bit of a mystery.

According to Apple, you won’t run out of charge on your AirTags for about a year. When the battery is running low, you’ll receive a notification from the Find My app on your iPhone. You can also view this information in the Find My app by tapping the AirTag from the Items tab. The message simply reads: “Low Battery”—it offers no additional information. If the AirTag doesn’t have low battery, you won’t see any battery information at all.

How to change an AirTag’s battery

Apple uses a standard 3V CR2032 lithium coin battery that’s available at hardware stores and plenty of online retailers, so you won’t have to spend much time or money to find a replacement. Once you have the battery in hand, push the stainless steel side of the AirTag and rotate it counter-clockwise. This will open the cover. You can remove it, take out the old battery and replace it with the new one. The AirTag will play a sound to indicate the new battery is connected. You can then replace the cover and rotate it clockwise to close it.