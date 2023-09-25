Why You Should Never Buy an Apple iPhone Case

It may be tempting to buy an Apple-branded case with your brand-new iPhone, but unfortunately, that wouldn’t be a wise choice. Not only are Apple’s iPhone cases much more expensive than similar options from other brands, but they’re also not great cases in general. The next time you buy an iPhone, ignore the company’s attempts to sell you one of its own cases and go for third-party alternatives that cost a lot less and perform just as well, if not better. Case in point: See these reviews of Apple’s new FineWoven cases.

Apple’s iPhone cases aren’t particularly good

Apple makes three types of cases for iPhones—FineWoven, clear, and silicone. FineWoven is a new sustainable alternative to the leather case, and unfortunately, it appears to be susceptible to wear and tear. That’s not good news for a case that costs $US59. Worse yet, if you like the MagSafe Wallet Apple makes, it’s now only available in the new FineWoven material; Apple has stopped selling leather cases altogether. For those who still want a good leather case for the iPhone, here’s our list of excellent alternatives that you could consider.

But it isn’t just the leather replacements that aren’t meeting expectations. Apple’s other cases aren’t all that good, either. According to user reports I’ve seen, the clear case tends to crack at the edges, and the silicone case breaks too easily. You can find plenty of third-party iPhone cases that are cheaper and/or better than Apple’s own options.

What to do when your Apple case is falling apart

In case your Apple original case has begun breaking apart, you can still get it replaced under warranty up to a year after you buy it. Take it to an Apple store or contact Apple support with a proof of purchase to get a replacement. The warranty covers manufacturing defects, and if your Apple case is breaking apart with regular use, you may have a good case for a free new one.

Can you just skip an iPhone case altogether?

When you’re using your iPhone without a case, the chances of cosmetic damage are pretty high, and a good case reduces those odds significantly. But if you absolutely hate using a case, you should consider buying an insurance plan. AppleCare+ is probably the best one for your iPhone, but you can also look at other options, too. That way, if your phone ends up with accidental damage, you’ll either get the problem fixed or walk away with a brand-new iPhone. In general, though, it’s not a good idea to go caseless with an expensive and almost unrepairable device like an iPhone. These things are way too easy to drop.