This Is the Most (and Least) Popular Slang for Each Generation

Much of the time, language evolves in subtle ways. New words and phrases enter our collective vocabulary through pop culture and current events—like “wardrobe malfunction” or “masking.”

At the same time, terms that have been around for decades or longer can fall out of regular use because they are disrespectful of a particular culture, for example, or describe technology no longer in use (e.g. mimeograph and ditto).

Slang, however, moves at a much faster pace. These casual words and phrases are constantly falling in and out of fashion, with each generation leaving its mark.

Using data from Google Trends and surveying more than 1,000 people in the U.S. of varying ages, the team at Preply learned how Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and members of Gen Z used and responded to slang. Here’s what they found.

The most popular slang words for each generation

According to the Preply survey, these are the slang words that each generation uses the most:

Baby Boomers

Bummer

Mellow

Wannabe

Gen X

Chill

Lame

Bummer

Millennials

OMG

Chill

Lame

Gen Z

Selfie

OMG

Ghost

Meanwhile, these are the slang terms each generation would most like to see come back in style:

Baby Boomers

Far out

Peace out

Bummer

Gen X

Right on

Groovy

Epic

Millennials

Cool cat

Cowabunga

Talk to the hand

Gen Z

YOLO

Rad

Wazzup

And these are the slang words they’d most like to adopt into their own vocabulary, along with their where they learn most of these terms:

Baby Boomers

Glow up

POV

Fire

Top source for learning new slang: Younger family members

Gen X

Sksksk

CEO of

POV

Top source for learning new slang: Younger family members

Millennials

Sksksk

CEO of

Guap

Top source for learning new slang: YouTube

Gen Z

Sheesh

Guap

Clap back

Top source for learning new slang: TikTok

The least popular slang words for each generation

According to the Preply survey, these are the slang words each generation would most like to see to go out of style:

Baby Boomers

Woke

Gucci

Sheesh

Gen X

Thirsty

Clap back

Slay

Millennials

Slay

Sus

Clout

Gen Z

Savage

Sksksk

POV

You can read the full survey report here.