Use This March Garden Checklist to Get Ready for Autumn

Each year, Jenny Rose Carey visits autumn gardens around the country to see what’s still in bloom in September (she lives in the U.S.), and then applies what she learned in her home garden.

Carey’s strategy involves year-round proactive garden maintenance — in other words, going beyond caring for the flowers and plants that are currently in-season, and working ahead to optimise future growth in her garden.

The rest of us may not be that methodical, but could probably benefit from doing a bit of proactive maintenance. If you’re not sure what, exactly, to do in the garden this month, here’s a September garden checklist that might help.

March garden checklist

All gardens are different, so these tasks may not all apply to yours. But generally speaking, here’s what to get done in your garden in March, broken down by category:

Flowers (annuals and perennials)

Continue deadheading to encourage growth of a few last flowers this season.

to encourage growth of a few last flowers this season. Divide and/or plant daylilies and peonies early in the month, if you haven’t done so already.

early in the month, if you haven’t done so already. Start planting spring-flowering bulbs (like daffodils, tulips, hyacinth, crocus, or iris) at the end of the month (or wait until October). Ideally, you want to do this to about six weeks before the ground freezes, or when regular nighttime temperatures are between 40 and 50 degrees. (It’s important to get the bulbs in the ground before it freezes so the roots have time to get established.)

Fruits, vegetables, and herbs

Continue to harvest fruits and vegetables as they ripen. Leave cabbage, kale, and Brussels sprouts alone until the first frost, then harvest. (This improves their flavour.)

as they ripen. Leave cabbage, kale, and Brussels sprouts alone until the first frost, then harvest. (This improves their flavour.) Plant a fall cover crop (like oats, winter rye, winter wheat, crimson clover, and hairy vetch) to protect and improve your soil.

(like oats, winter rye, winter wheat, crimson clover, and hairy vetch) to protect and improve your soil. Can, ferment, dry, or freeze any surplus produce.

Also, if you’ve wanted to start a compost heap, March is a great time to do it — and this Lifehacker guide to composting can help.