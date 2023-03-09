Have a Laugh With the Best Comedy Movies of All Time According to Rotten Tomatoes

Everyone has an opinion on the best comedy movies of all time, but taste is subjective. What makes one person laugh might make someone else cringe.

In a bid to be as objective as possible, Rotten Tomatoes has shared its list of the 150 best comedy films. It’s a long list, so we’ve hand-picked some of the best knee-slapping, side-splitting movies for you to watch on your next movie night.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The quintessential family-friendly comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire features Robin Williams as the nanny we all wish we had.

After being divorced from his wife, Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) wants to spend more time with his children. To do this, he dresses up as a nanny and gets hired to look after his own children. His double life comes to a head when both Daniel and Mrs. Doubtfire are invited to the same restaurant.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Pitch Perfect (2012)

This musical comedy featuring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson has some brilliant musical performances that’ll have you singing along.

Beca (Anna Kendrick) manages to bring together a group of talented singers by pushing them out of their comfort zones and into the spotlight.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Wayne’s World (1992)

A silly and slightly esoteric take on a skit from Saturday Night Live, this classic 90s comedy is full of charm.

Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) film their public access TV show Wayne’s World from Wayne’s mum’s basement. Their world is suddenly thrust into the spotlight when a greedy producer offers to put their show on commercial TV. Wayne and Garth decide it isn’t for them and are tasked with saving both their TV show and Wayne’s girlfriend.

Wayne and Garth prove time and time again why Wayne’s World is still one of the best comedy movies to this day.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

This romantic comedy brings Asian representation in cinema to the forefront.

Constance Wu plays Rachel, the long-time girlfriend of Nick Young. Rachel finds out that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy, but the downside is that everybody wants a piece of him. On top of that, Nick’s mum doesn’t approve of his relationship with Rachel. It’s her job now to convince his family that true love exists — even in a world of money and glamour.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

A witty horror comedy that’s considered one of the best zombie films of all time.

Shaun of the Dead is about 30-year-old Shaun (Simon Pegg). He lives in a small flat with his roommate in London and works at a local electronics store. His girlfriend, Liz, is constantly telling him to be more ambitious with his life — something he’s reluctant to do. But everything changes when the zombie apocalypse hits and Shaun must protect Liz and his mum.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Another fantastic performance from Robin Williams. Good Morning, Vietnam is both hilarious and heart-wrenching.

Radio comedian Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams) is sent to Vietnam to boost the morale of American soldiers during the Vietnam War. While he’s there, his opinions about the war spark joy amongst the soldiers. But their superiors find his ideas to be controversial, so they try to censor his show. Meanwhile, Adrian gets into a relationship with Trinh, a Vietnamese woman who shows him another side to the war that’s ravaging her country.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell puts on his yellow tights to play Buddy the elf in this Christmas comedy.

After escaping from an orphanage in Santa’s sack as a baby, Buddy (Will Ferrell) is raised by elves at the North Pole. When he turns 30, Buddy is told he’s adopted and he decides to travel to New York to find his biological father. Silliness and hilarity ensues.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

