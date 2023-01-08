‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Difference Between Mineral Spirits and Mineral Oil

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 38 mins ago: January 9, 2023 at 3:00 am -
Photo: Patrick Hatt, Shutterstock

Mineral oil and mineral spirits may both have a place under your sink or on a shelf in your garage, but despite sounding similar, they are very different. Not sure which to use for your project? Here’s what to know.

What’s the difference between mineral spirits and mineral oil?

Both start with the word “mineral,” and are clear liquid byproducts of the distillation of petroleum, but the similarities end there.

Here are some of the difference between mineral spirits and mineral oil:

Mineral spirits

Common uses:

  • Thinning paint or ink
  • Cleaning paintbrushes and other tools
  • Cleaning paint spills
  • Stripping built-up layers of polish, wax, and oils on wood
  • Prepping wood before staining or painting
  • Removing residue from stickers
  • Restoring garden tools
  • Cleaning window frames
  • Removing scuff marks from the floor
  • Degreasing auto parts and other tools
  • Cleaning plastic outdoor furniture
  • Removing sap from garden tools

Similar to:

  • Turpentine
  • Acetone
  • Denatured alcohol
  • Charcoal lighter fluid

Safety concerns:

  • Flammable
  • Must be used in well-ventilated area
  • Irritant to eyes, skin, and lungs (wear goggles and gloves)
  • Not food-safe
  • Even odourless mineral spirits are dangerous if inhaled

Mineral oil

Common uses:

  • Conditions wood furniture
  • Provides wood with a barrier against humidity
  • Protects wood from mould growth
  • Prevents wood from absorbing water
  • Used to treat butcher block countertop, cutting boards, wooden utensils, wooden plates and bowls, wooden poker chips
  • Protects blades on tools from rusting
  • Various health/beauty uses (e.g. to treat dry skin, dandruff, calluses, earwax, constipation)
  • Lubricates door hinges to stop squeaks
  • Prevents rust on metal outdoor furniture
  • Cleans and polishes stainless steel appliances
  • Silences squeaky floorboards

Similar to:

  • Beeswax
  • Coconut oil
  • Beeswax-based board creams

Safety concerns:

  • Mildly flammable
  • Food safe/nontoxic
  • It’s a laxative, so ingesting too much can cause gastrointestinal distress

